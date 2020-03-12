State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Virtu Financial worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 534,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90 and a beta of -0.67. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

