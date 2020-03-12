State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.21% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,211. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

