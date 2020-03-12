Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Spok worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Spok by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Spok by 40.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Spok by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 75.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

SPOK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

