Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Plans Dividend of GBX 78

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SPX stock traded down GBX 670 ($8.81) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,640 ($100.50). 171,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,978.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,498.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52.

SPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,640 ($113.65).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

