Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.19 million.Spartan Motors also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.36 EPS.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 5,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,422. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPAR. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

