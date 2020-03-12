S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $22.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.17. 84,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.74. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.