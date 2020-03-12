Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Director Robert L. Boughner Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SWX traded down $6.35 on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 2,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,144. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 21.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 46.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

