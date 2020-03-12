Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Southern traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 154752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

