Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,538 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 2.8% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. InterOcean Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Southern worth $36,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

Southern stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

