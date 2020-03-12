Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Somero Enterprises stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,174. Somero Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 182.16 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 394 ($5.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.79. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 million and a PE ratio of 13,500.00.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

