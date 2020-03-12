Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 68,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.