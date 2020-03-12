Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stake Cut by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,869 shares during the period. Skechers USA makes up 4.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skechers USA by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

