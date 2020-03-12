Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.40 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 22,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,300. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

