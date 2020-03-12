Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.40 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.56.
Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 22,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,300. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
