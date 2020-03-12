Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.51 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.49-0.53 EPS.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $77.91. 22,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.56.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.