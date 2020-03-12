Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded NEXT to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,798 ($89.42).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,324 ($70.03) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,689.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,577.47. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

