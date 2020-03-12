Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Serco Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.11 ($2.22).

Get Serco Group alerts:

SRP stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.59. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.