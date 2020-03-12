Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $52.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.14. 125,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.46 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $190.38 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

