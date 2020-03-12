Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 76,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,719. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

