Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 45236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.