Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Deborah Page Purchases 12,600 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insider Deborah Page purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.99 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,011.00 ($17,738.30).

Shares of SSM traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting A$1.72 ($1.22). 4,391,536 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.55. Service Stream Limited has a 1 year low of A$1.98 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of A$3.06 ($2.17).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

