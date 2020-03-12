Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

In other Select Interior Concepts news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,624. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.