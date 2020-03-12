Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,786.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,159. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

