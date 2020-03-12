Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 38798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Seagate Technology by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 477,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 374,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

