Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Lessened by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $3,956,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

