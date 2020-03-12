Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,097,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $34.20 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.