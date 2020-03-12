SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Credit Suisse Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,147.22 ($41.40).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,361 ($31.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,131.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Matthew Westerman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($31,176.01).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

