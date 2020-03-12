Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 170,308 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $55,440,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 182,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 460.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,271. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

