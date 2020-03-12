Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of William Lyon Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLH. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

William Lyon Homes stock remained flat at $$24.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.