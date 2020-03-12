Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE CC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,620. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.