Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 47,919 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,157. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

