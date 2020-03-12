Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,453,000 after acquiring an additional 402,247 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,540,000 after acquiring an additional 239,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 179,198 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 132,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,721. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

