Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TV. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE TV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 82,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

