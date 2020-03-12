Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 55,811 Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 1,295.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Triple-S Management worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

GTS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $363.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

