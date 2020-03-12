Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.74. 3,521,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

