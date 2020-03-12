Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.94 ($17.37).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €8.05 ($9.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion and a PE ratio of 201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.48. ENI has a 1 year low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 1 year high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.