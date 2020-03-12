Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Buys $18,209.76 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 15,432 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $18,209.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,428.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $2,903.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

