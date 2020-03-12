Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.40 ($166.74).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €102.90 ($119.65) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.19. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

