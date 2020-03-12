S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000. Apple makes up about 5.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Shares of AAPL traded down $18.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,376,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1,133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

