Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $327.98 and last traded at $317.50, 3,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.10.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Roche alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.