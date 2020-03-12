Robert P. Browne Sells 4,500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,646. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

