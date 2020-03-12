Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RIV)

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,718. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

