Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIGL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.30% and a negative net margin of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

