RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,540 to GBX 4,000. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. RHI Magnesita traded as low as GBX 2,354 ($30.97) and last traded at GBX 2,368 ($31.15), with a volume of 3372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,674 ($35.17).

RHIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,050 ($66.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,693.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

