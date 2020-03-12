Revolution Bars Group’s (RBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

Shares of RBG opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. Revolution Bars Group has a 1-year low of GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.21).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.