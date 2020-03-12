Reviewing ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (ISUZY) and Its Peers

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS: ISUZY) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.83, indicating that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 27.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors 645 2108 2518 113 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 41.46%. Given ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion $1.02 billion 5.84 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors $7.91 billion $395.10 million 5.46

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.17% 8.22% 4.33% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Competitors -0.26% -10.38% 2.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

