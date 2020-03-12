Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS):
- 3/5/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. "
- 2/29/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/17/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/11/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/6/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.
Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 150,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.58. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
