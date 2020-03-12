Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS):

3/5/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/29/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/17/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/13/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

2/11/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 150,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.58. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

