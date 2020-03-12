Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RELX. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:RELX traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 121,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,921. Relx has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

