Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PQ Group (PQG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PQ Group (NYSE: PQG) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2020 – PQ Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

3/11/2020 – PQ Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

3/5/2020 – PQ Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

3/4/2020 – PQ Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

2/26/2020 – PQ Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

2/25/2020 – PQ Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

2/24/2020 – PQ Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PQ Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get PQ Group Holdings Inc alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.