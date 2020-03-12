Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 798,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $25,125.00.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Reading International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Reading International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 109,843 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Reading International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

