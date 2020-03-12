Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $14,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

On Monday, February 10th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00.

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 3,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,819. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Reading International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.